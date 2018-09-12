5 film events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend

Midnight Screening of Clue at the Vista Theatre

Make A Film In A Day

Looking to kick back and watch a film this weekend?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From a midnight screening to a film development workshop, read on for the weekend's top film happenings to add to your calendar.Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife?Come find out at the Vista Theatre this Friday for a midnight screening of the 1985 mystery comedy film "Clue," courtesy of the Nerds Like Us film series. The ensemble cast includes Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn and Christopher Lloyd.Audience participation is encouraged and consider dressing up for the occasion: there may be prize giveaways.Friday, Sept. 14, 11:59 p.m.-2:29 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive.$12.50"There's no crying in baseball!""A League of Their Own" returns to the big screen for a one-night-only event at the North Hollywood Recreation Center. The 1992 film by director Penny Marshall stars Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, to name a few.Dogs are welcome to this outdoor event and food trucks will be on hand serving soft serve ice cream, burgers and more.Saturday, Sept. 15, 5-11 p.m. (movie begins at 8 p.m.)North Hollywood Recreation Center, 11430 Chandler Blvd.$8 kids 12 and under; $14 general admission. More ticket options available.Come celebrate emerging filmmakers of color with a collection of short films, courtesy of the Moving Parts Film Festival.Themes range from mental illness in the homeless community to ethnic diversity and friendship, highlighting present day socio-economic issues.Saturday, Sept. 15, 6:30-8:15 p.m.The Complex Theatres Hollywood (Dorie Theater), 6468 California 2.$12 (online only)Over at the Vista Theatre, check out 1978 action/comedy film "Drunken Master," starring Jackie Chan as a martial artist and lover of drink who returns home to help his village against evil forces.The original 35mm version with English subtitles will be presented, showcasing Hong Kong cinema at its very best.Saturday, Sept. 15, 11:59 p.m.-2 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive.$12.75 budget special; $15.50 students, military and seniors with valid ID. More ticket options available.Have you ever thought about making a film in a day?Here is your opportunity. MTS Workshop presents a full-day event that covers pitch ideas, storyboard and planning, and filming and post-production. It all culminates in an evening screening party where you will get to see your hard work pay off.Sunday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.WeWrok La Brea, 925 N. La Brea Ave..Free (full-day pass); $15 (screening party pass); $15 (salon discussion pass). More ticket options available.