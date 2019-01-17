5 films worth checking out in Santa Monica this week

Read on for the highest-rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse."
With a win for Best Animated Picture at the Golden Globes, a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14.
Critics rave: "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Santa Monica 7 (1310 Third St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has garnered plenty of praise since its release.
Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft." The film received Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture (Drama), as did Regina King for Best Supporting Actress.
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress.
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21.
The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Broadway 4 (1441 Third St., Promenade) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line. They relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
From its five nominations, the film won the Golden Globe for Best Picture (Comedy or Musical), as did Mahershala Ali for Best Supporting Actor.
It's playing at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.