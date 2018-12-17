5 great music events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

From the long-awaited album release of The Midnight Hour to Disney Concert Hall's "A Chanticleer Christmas," read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Jazz is Dead presents 'The Midnight Hour'
Jazz is Dead presents the long-awaited collaboration between DJ, producer and rapper Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest and composer and music producer Adrian Younge. "The Midnight Hour" is the duo's first album, which Pitchfork called "reminiscent of their Harlem Renaissance-inspired 'Luke Cage' soundtrack."
When: Wednesday, December 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Price: $20
Spin for Cali
The LA electronic music community is coming together to stage Spin for Cali, a benefit concert for those affected by the California wildfires as well as recent shootings. Artists include LSDREAM, Earthwave, DJ QBert, Ignacio Madrigal, Dimond Saints and more. In addition to the many musical acts, there will be a silent auction, a raffle and art installations. This event is for ages 18 and over.
When: Friday, December 21, 9 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Price: $10 and up. More ticket options available.
'Nightmare Before X-Mas' with Conejo, Eptos Uno, Young Drummer Boy
Hosted by Mc Lyfe, "Nightmare Before X-Mas" is two stages of rap and hip-hop. Featured artists include Conejo, Eptos Uno, Young Drummer Boy and more. This event is for ages 18 and over. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
When: Sunday, December 23, 7:30 p.m.- Monday, December 24, 1 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Price: $20
Amy & Freddy: 'A Very Diva-licious California Christmas'
Amy & Freddy, best known from "America's Got Talent," bring "A Very Divalicious California Christmas" to LA for one night only. The duo weave comedic repartee throughout the concert. With Amy's voice and Fred's musical arrangements, it'll make for a great night out on the town.
When: Tuesday, December 18, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Catalina Bar and Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd.
Price: $17.50-$25
'A Chanticleer Christmas': Holiday Concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall
Enjoy "A Chanticleer Christmas," part of the Walt Disney Concert Hall's Holiday Concert series. The Grammy-winning 12-man chorus will sing a selection of spiritual and holiday songs, including "Silent Night," "Behold, a Simple, Tender Babe," "Jesus Christ the Apple Tree," "A Christmas Spiritual Medley" and more.
When: Wednesday, December 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave.
Price: $62
