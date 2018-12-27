5 popular films worth checking out in Pasadena this week

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Read on for this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Pasadena.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse





Miles Morales is juggling a double life as an an ordinary high school student and as comic book hero, Spider-Man. But when bad guy Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, Miles' life get even more complicated, when Peter, another Spider-Man from another dimension accidentally ends up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." Brooklyn is about to be destroyed by clashing forces unless they can stop Fisk.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Interested? It's playing at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

If Beale Street Could Talk





Adapted from James Baldwin's novel, this is a love story about a young black couple set in 1970s Harlem. Dreams of a happy ending crumble when the woman's fiance is falsely imprisoned. Driven by love, she sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 25. The site's critical consensus notes that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



Set in 18th Century England, this story centers on the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill. However, that relationship is soon threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, and results in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Sisters Brothers



Gold prospector Hermann Kermit Warm is being pursued across 1,000 miles of 1850s Oregon desert to San Francisco by the notorious assassins, Eli and Charlie Sisters. Except Eli is having a personal crisis and beginning to doubt the longevity of his chosen career. And Hermann might have a better offer.

With a critical approval rating of 85 percent and an audience score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Sisters Brothers" has proven a solid option since its release on Oct. 19, with a consensus that "'The Sisters Brothers' rides familiar genre trails in occasionally unexpected ways - a satisfying journey further elevated by its well-matched leading men."

It's playing at Regency Academy 6 Theater (1003 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
