5 reasons to get out of the house in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

Catch One. | Photo: Brianna S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From a wreath workshop to a Sister Act II-themed brunch, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Winter Wreath Workshop with Sibyl Sophia Floral Design





Enjoy wine and good company while you create your own holiday wreath. Sophie Ballmer, owner of Sibyl Sophia Floral Design, will lead a wreath making workshop hosted by The Unique Space. All materials will be provided.

When: Wednesday, December 12, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Unique Space, 1275 E. 6th St.
Admission: $65
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Trap Karaoke: Los Angeles





Get up on stage and sing your heart out. Trap Karaoke, which has been running since 2015, gives people the platform to express themselves to their community through song. This event is for ages 21+.

When: Friday, December 14, 8 p.m.- Saturday, December 15, 12 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 W. Pico Blvd.
Admission: $30 (Early Bird)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic





Don't miss the chance to see legendary singer, songwriter, producer, and bandleader George Clinton perform with his Parliament-Funkadelic collective. Special guests include Peanut Butter Wolf and C-Minus. This event is for ages 18+.

When: Saturday, December 15, 7 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 12 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $35 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chamberlain (Formerly Known As Split Lip)





Country pop rock band Chamberlain celebrates the 20th anniversary of its final studio album, "The Moon My Saddle." The band, which began as Split Lip, helped to create what became known as the Midwestern emo-core sound.
When: Saturday, December 15, 8 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 6 a.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Admission: $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brunch 2 Bomb Sister Act II Edition





Enjoy Brunch 2 Bomb, a monthly R&B brunch for LA's young professionals, with this special Sister Act II theme. Brunch tunes will be spun by DJ Wizz Kidd, DJ Benjamin Walker, DJ Nickyboi, and DJ Crystal Ellis.

When: Sunday, December 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Tomgeorge Restaurant, 707 S. Grand Ave.
Admission: $10 (General Admission). $15 same day tickets available at the door.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
