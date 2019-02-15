5 top dramas worth checking out in Los Angeles this week

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept, people somehow becoming partners-in-crime in forgeries: one creating and the other selling it.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in October of 2018. The Public (Buffalo)'s M. Faust said, "The moment that will be McCarthy's Oscar clip (there's no doubt she'll get a nomination) comes when she stands before a judge and manages to be both contrite and yet triumphant," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews noted, "McCarthy plays it straight, allowing her talent as an actress -- often hidden under the dreck for which she draws big paychecks -- to shine through."
Before Sunset
Nine years ago two strangers met by chance and spent a night in Vienna that ended before sunrise. They are about to meet for the first time since. Now they have one afternoon to find out if they belong together.
With a Tomatometer Score of 95 percent and an Audience Score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Before Sunset" has become a favorite. "It's a lovely, beguiling little film a rare treat during this overheated season of blockbusters. It's also an unusual example of a follow-up that doesn't seem forced, but expands effortlessly on the original," according to Christy Lemire of Associated Press, while the AV Club's Scott Tobias said, "Shooting in long takes, Linklater and his actors (who get co-screenwriting credit) allow the conversation to curlicue effortlessly from literate banter to matters of the heart, and sometimes to places in between."
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release in December of 2018. "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," noted A.O. Scott of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, The Favourite just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a Tomatometer Score of 84 percent and an Audience Score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has been getting attention since its release in November of 2018. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "Creed II fits the mold of every Rocky sequel-competent, entertaining, and a little passionless," and the San Diego Reader's Matthew Lickona said, "Ryan Coogler, having gone on to bigger and bigger things, steps aside and lets relative newcomer Steven Caple, Jr. do the job of mixing the beats of Rocky III and Rocky IV into a smooth groove for the son of Apollo Creed (Michael B. Jordan)."
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The Atlantic's Christopher Orr said, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," while Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. Green Book may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
