5 top electronic music events in Los Angeles this weekend

Academy. | Photo: Martin K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to amp up on EDM this weekend? From a show at a secret venue to a day party, this weekend's event lineup offers EDM fans plenty of excitement.

---

White Ring & Slve Perform Live at Secret LA Venue




On Friday, see White Ring perform brand-new music, classics and songs from their 2018 album, "Gate of Grief." Also performing is SLVE and other guests to be announced. The venue address will be emailed to ticket holders on Friday, March 22 at 5 p.m. There will also be a full bar; This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Friday, March 22, 10 p.m.- Saturday, March 23, 1 a.m.

Where: TBA, Los Angeles

Admission: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sultan and Shepard with Dubvision




Canadian electronic duo Sultan and Shepard will headline Academy on Friday night with special guest Dubvision. The duo has released two songs in 2019 -- "American Dream" and "Deeper" featuring Carla Monroe. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Friday, March 22, 10 p.m.- Saturday, March 23, 3 a.m.

Where: Academy, 6021 Hollywood Blvd.


Admission: $15 (General Admission); $90 (VIP)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Souldynamic




Get out on the dance floor on Saturday when Souldynamic headlines a night of house music. DJs Tony Powell, Lacey IQ and Eddie B will also perform.

When: Saturday, March 23, 9 p.m.- Sunday, March 24, 2 a.m.

Where: 6555 Hollywood Blvd.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Will Sparks




Australian DJ Will Sparks spins his house beats at Academy on Saturday night. Sparks is best known for the 2013 single "Bring It Back" with Joel Fletcher and 2014's "Ah Yeah So What!" featuring Elen Levon and Wiley. Mr. Fitz and EFX will also perform. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Saturday, March 23, 10 p.m.- Sunday, March 24, 3 a.m.


Where: Academy, 6021 Hollywood Blvd.

Admission: $20 (General Admission); $90 (VIP)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hangover Club




End the weekend at Hangover Club, happening at Resident this Sunday. Resident DJs No Pants Party, Ace Brothers, Arcane b2b Ashtro and Heart of Gold will provide the grooves. There will also be drink specials and guests will be able to take home Morning Recovery drinks to fight those hangovers come Monday morning.

When: Sunday, March 24, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Resident, 428 S. Hewitt St.

Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

