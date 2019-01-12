5 top films worth checking out in Santa Ana this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse". As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action." Catch it on the big screen at Picture Show at Main Place Mall (2800 N. Main St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Nov. 23, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Regency South Coast Village (1561 W. Sunflower Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Catch it on the big screen at Picture Show at Main Place Mall (2800 N. Main St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bye Bye Birdie
A singer goes to a small town for a performance before he is drafted.
With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1960s classic comes highly recommended. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "A poppy satire on pop music, 'Bye Bye Birdie' is silly, light and very, very pink."
It's screening at Regency South Coast Village (1561 W. Sunflower Ave.) on Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida -- a formidable double act in their own right -- the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a 91 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 28. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Regency South Coast Village (1561 W. Sunflower Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.