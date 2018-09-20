5 ways to enjoy your week in Los Angeles

Midnight screening of 'Hard Boiled'

A Current Affair: Pop-Up Vintage Marketplace

Dead Pilots Society: Live reads by your favorite actors

Party in the Sky at Skyspace

'Yellow Submarine' with fireworks

From late-night film screenings to a party in the sky, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.This weekend, trek on down to the Vista Theatre for a midnight screening of "Hard Boiled" courtesy of your friends at the Secret Movie Club.The 35mm cell film circa 1992 stars renowned Hong Kong actors Chow-Yun Fat and Tony Leung, who join forces to bring down the most powerful Triad gang in Hong Kong.Come check out this action-packed classic, directed by the famous John Woo, that will leave you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end.Friday, Sept. 21, 11:59 p.m.-2:30 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.75 budget special; $15.50 student, military or senior with valid ID. More ticket options available.Shop till you drop this Saturday and Sunday at A Current Affair -- a marketplace featuring over 70 premier vintage retailers and private dealers from around the world.Clothing, jewelry and accessories will be on hand for purchase, ranging from worn-in modern-day attire to rare and collectible designer offerings.Saturday, Sept. 22, noon-6 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 23, noon-6 p.m.Cooper Design Space Penthouse, 860 S. Los Angeles St., Floor 11$12 Saturday or Sunday; $28 Saturday with early arrival at 10 a.m.; $35 access to both days with early arrival.Every year, hundreds of television pilots are passed over by TV networks, never to see the light of day ... until now.Courtesy of Ben Blacker (The Thrilling Adventure Hour) and Andrew Reich (Friends), come enjoy a live read of these passed-over pilots by your favorite actors this Saturday at the Dynasty Typewriter. The lineup for this show includes actors Glenn Howerton, Lauren Lapkus and Sam Richardson, among others. Lineup is subject to change.Saturday, Sept. 22, 2-4 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15Shine and groove in the night sky at this high-rise Los Angeles party, complete with yoga, interactive VR art, DJs Marques Wyatt and Nickodemus, and rides on the infamous outdoor glass slide.Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.OUE Skyspace LA, 633 W. Fifth St.$27 party; $37 yoga plus partyIt's all in the mind!Cinespia presents the timeless pop-art animated classic "Yellow Submarine," a psychedelic film featuring The Beatles as they work together to save music-loving Pepperland from the music-hating Blue Meanies.The outdoor screening is located at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and is to be followed up with fireworks under the stars.Saturday, Sept. 22, 8-11 p.m.Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., 6000 Santa Monica Blvd.$18. More ticket options available.