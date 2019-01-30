5 ways to enjoy your week in Los Angeles

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The New Normal: Television and the Emergence of LGBT Identities
Join Los Angeles LGBT Center in a panel discussion on the history and influence of the LGBT community in the arts and media over the last half-century. This second installment of the series will honor Los Angeles LGBT Center's 50th anniversary. Panelists include actor Wilson Cruz; television writer Jennifer Hoppe-House; performer, writer and community activist D'Lo, and; actor, director and screenwriter Peter Paige.
The event will begin with a red carpet and a reception will follow the panel discussion.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Breaking Sound
See up-and-coming artists and bands at Adults Only this week. Freda James, King Elle Noir and Glass Battles are among those that will appear. There will also be a guest DJ.
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 7-11:30 p.m.
Where: Adults Only, 7065 1/2 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $10 (advance tickets); $15 (at the door); $325 (VIP table packages)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Croosh Live
See local producer, rapper and singer-songwriter Croosh at Catch One this weekend. The Los Angeles native has "more than 20 million streams/plays across Spotify, SoundCloud and Youtube," according to OnestoWatch.com.
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.-Friday, Feb. 1, midnight
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
35mm 'West Side Story' at the Vista
Stop by the Vista Theatre to view the classic 1961 musical "West Side Story" on the big screen. Starring Natalie Wood and Rita Moreno, the hit movie earned 10 Oscars.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive
Admission: $12.75 (budget special). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Selene Luna - Pretty Special
Enjoy some laughs at Selene Luna's comedy show. The hourlong show is written by Luna herself and directed by comedian Margaret Cho.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets