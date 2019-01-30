ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 ways to enjoy your week in Los Angeles

The Village at Ed Gould Plaza. | Photo: Samantha E./Yelp

By Hoodline
From an LGBT panel discussion to a comedy show, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

The New Normal: Television and the Emergence of LGBT Identities





Join Los Angeles LGBT Center in a panel discussion on the history and influence of the LGBT community in the arts and media over the last half-century. This second installment of the series will honor Los Angeles LGBT Center's 50th anniversary. Panelists include actor Wilson Cruz; television writer Jennifer Hoppe-House; performer, writer and community activist D'Lo, and; actor, director and screenwriter Peter Paige.

The event will begin with a red carpet and a reception will follow the panel discussion.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Breaking Sound





See up-and-coming artists and bands at Adults Only this week. Freda James, King Elle Noir and Glass Battles are among those that will appear. There will also be a guest DJ.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 7-11:30 p.m.
Where: Adults Only, 7065 1/2 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $10 (advance tickets); $15 (at the door); $325 (VIP table packages)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Croosh Live





See local producer, rapper and singer-songwriter Croosh at Catch One this weekend. The Los Angeles native has "more than 20 million streams/plays across Spotify, SoundCloud and Youtube," according to OnestoWatch.com.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.-Friday, Feb. 1, midnight
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

35mm 'West Side Story' at the Vista





Stop by the Vista Theatre to view the classic 1961 musical "West Side Story" on the big screen. Starring Natalie Wood and Rita Moreno, the hit movie earned 10 Oscars.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive
Admission: $12.75 (budget special). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Selene Luna - Pretty Special





Enjoy some laughs at Selene Luna's comedy show. The hourlong show is written by Luna herself and directed by comedian Margaret Cho.

When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
