5 ways to enjoy your week in Los Angeles

From an LGBT panel discussion to a comedy show, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Join Los Angeles LGBT Center in a panel discussion on the history and influence of the LGBT community in the arts and media over the last half-century. This second installment of the series will honor Los Angeles LGBT Center's 50th anniversary. Panelists include actor Wilson Cruz; television writer Jennifer Hoppe-House; performer, writer and community activist D'Lo, and; actor, director and screenwriter Peter Paige.The event will begin with a red carpet and a reception will follow the panel discussion.Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6-9:30 p.m.The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden PlaceFreeSee up-and-coming artists and bands at Adults Only this week. Freda James, King Elle Noir and Glass Battles are among those that will appear. There will also be a guest DJ.Thursday, Jan. 31, 7-11:30 p.m.Adults Only, 7065 1/2 Sunset Blvd.$10 (advance tickets); $15 (at the door); $325 (VIP table packages)See local producer, rapper and singer-songwriter Croosh at Catch One this weekend. The Los Angeles native has "more than 20 million streams/plays across Spotify, SoundCloud and Youtube," according to OnestoWatch.com. Thursday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.-Friday, Feb. 1, midnightCatch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$20Stop by the Vista Theatre to view the classic 1961 musical "West Side Story" on the big screen. Starring Natalie Wood and Rita Moreno, the hit movie earned 10 Oscars.Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.75 (budget special). More ticket options available.Enjoy some laughs at Selene Luna's comedy show. The hourlong show is written by Luna herself and directed by comedian Margaret Cho.Saturday, Feb. 2, 7-8:30 p.m.Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place$20