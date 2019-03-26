5 ways to make the most of your week in Costa Mesa

Runway fashion show at Fete the Venue

Looking for something to do this week? From fashion to follies, here's a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---Fete the Venue will feature the House of Style runway fashion show this Tuesday evening, with appearances by couture designers Carl Andrada, Valerie Barney and more.Tuesday, March 26, 6-9 p.m.Fete the Venue, 3101 Red Hill Ave.$35 (General Admission); More ticket options available.Wednesday, March 27, 11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.Center Club Orange County, 650 Town Center Drive$55 (Member Tickets); $65 (Non-Member Tickets)This event will benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, with all of the proceeds donated to the organization. The black tie affair will present exclusive gifts to the first hundred ticket holders, including a Radleigh and Sage swag bag. Several special guests will also be present.Thursday, March 28, 6-10 p.m.Fete the Venue, 3101 Red Hill Ave.$40 (General Admission)Come join our veterans as they share personal stories of service in the armed forces in staged readings that are the result of a six-week veterans' workshop.Thursday, March 28, 7-9 p.m.Heroes Hall, 88 Fair DriveFreeThursday night, join the Children's Hospital of Orange County for the annual "CHOC Follies" fundraiser. Benefitting CHOC Children's mental health initiative, proceeds will support services and education.Thursday, March 28, 8-10 p.m.Robert B. Moore Theatre - Orange Coast College, 2701 Fairview Road$50 (General Admission) More ticket options available.---