5 ways to make the most of your week in Costa Mesa

Runway fashion show at Fete the Venue
Fete the Venue will feature the House of Style runway fashion show this Tuesday evening, with appearances by couture designers Carl Andrada, Valerie Barney and more.
When: Tuesday, March 26, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Fete the Venue, 3101 Red Hill Ave.
Admission: $35 (General Admission); More ticket options available.
Speaker Series presents Charles Antis
In this speaker series program, Charles Antis will provide us with insights on implementing "Corporate Social Responsibility" into businesses. Mr. Antis will describe how a business can produce positive changes in society through different innovations.
When: Wednesday, March 27, 11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Center Club Orange County, 650 Town Center Drive
Admission: $55 (Member Tickets); $65 (Non-Member Tickets)
Radleigh and Sage presents: The Mahal Event
This event will benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, with all of the proceeds donated to the organization. The black tie affair will present exclusive gifts to the first hundred ticket holders, including a Radleigh and Sage swag bag. Several special guests will also be present.
When: Thursday, March 28, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Fete the Venue, 3101 Red Hill Ave.
Admission: $40 (General Admission)
Veterans Storytelling Project at Heroes Hall
Come join our veterans as they share personal stories of service in the armed forces in staged readings that are the result of a six-week veterans' workshop.
When: Thursday, March 28, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Heroes Hall, 88 Fair Drive
Admission: Free
CHOC Follies - Thursday Night
Thursday night, join the Children's Hospital of Orange County for the annual "CHOC Follies" fundraiser. Benefitting CHOC Children's mental health initiative, proceeds will support services and education.
When: Thursday, March 28, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Robert B. Moore Theatre - Orange Coast College, 2701 Fairview Road
Admission: $50 (General Admission) More ticket options available.
