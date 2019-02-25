5 ways to make the most of your week in Irvine

Explore a unique creative muse through UCI Illuminations

Listen to a reading by poet Kevin Young

Explore and discuss excess dietary sugar and its effects

Laugh out loud at the Irvine Improv

Enjoy a performance by the Del Sol Quartet

Looking to mix things up this week? From a poetry reading to a night of comedy, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Tuesday evening, head over to UC Irvine's Winifred Smith Hall for a unique theatrical program designed to explore "the interrelated aspects of immigration, Asian American and dream," says Eventbrite. The event will feature puppetry, improvisation and poetry, along with live original music composed and performed by Michele Cheng and Shih-Wei Wu.Tuesday, Feb. 26, 5-7 p.m.Winifred Smith Hall, 4000 Mesa RoadFreeAt the UC Irvine Student Center check out distinguished lecturer Kevin Young -- a renowned poet and essayist whose accolades include the Leonore Marshall Prize for Poetry and the American Book Award. According to Eventbrite, Young will read from his current book of poems, "Brown," while also addressing the role of fact and fiction in his own work.Tuesday, Feb. 26, 5-6:30 p.m.UC Irvine Student Center, 311 W. Peltason Dr.FreeSwing by Irvine's Beckman Center for an academic lecture on excess dietary sugar and its effect on society courtesy of Monica Dus, PhD. The discussion will explore the effects of caloric and non-caloric sweeteners on taste perception, obesity and more.Tuesday, Feb. 26, 7-8 p.m.Beckman Center, 100 Academy WayFreeWednesday evening, head over to the Irvine Improv Comedy Club for a night of laughs hosted by Joe Grande. A silent auction will open the event, followed by a comedy show and a children's performance.Wednesday, Feb. 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m.Irvine Improv Comedy Club, 527 Spectrum Center Drive$50Last but not least, return to the Winifred Smith Hall Friday evening for a special performance by the Del Sol String Quartet -- a critically-acclaimed quartet based out of San Francisco. The program will focus on young Iranian and Iranian-American composers such as Gity Raza, Iman Habibi and more.Friday, March 1, 8-8:30 p.m.Winifred Smith Hall, 4000 Mesa Rd.Free---