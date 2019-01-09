ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 ways to make the most of your week in Los Angeles

Photo: Erik Witsoe/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From a live comedy show to a class on gardening, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Repentance





It's the second Wednesday of the month, which means it's time for Repentance at the Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe. This live comedy show features well-known stand-up comedians such as Kate Berlant, Brent Weinbach, the Lucas Brothers and more.

When: Wednesday, January 9, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Spotlight Workshops: The Skills & Secrets to Writing One-Hour Television





Learn the art of the one-hour television episode from a showrunner who has been through the process of getting hired into a writers' room. This is a great opportunity for writers looking for opportunities in episodic drama to bring their burning questions.

Grab your spot quickly before the event fills up.

When: Saturday, January 12, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Netflix, 5808 W. Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

What is a Western? Film Series: Canyon Passage (1946)





The Autry Museum of the American West's What is a Western? Film Series presents "Canyon Passage" in 35mm. The 1946 film, set in frontier Oregon in the mid-nineteenth century, follows a general store proprietor who encounters a romantic triangle, murder, gambling and intrigue. The ticket price includes admission to the museum.

When: Saturday, January 12, 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way
Admission: Free (Autry Members); $14 (Non-Members). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Right Plant, Right Place with Lili Singer





Looking to create the best conditions for your home garden? Learn more about local plants at this class, led by Theodore Payne Foundation's Director of Special Projects Lili Singer, an award-winning horticulturist. The class, a prerequisite for the Three-Part Native Garden Design course, will delve into climate, soil, sunlight, space and other important considerations.

Space is running out, so grab your tickets if you're interest

When: Saturday, January 12, 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: Theodore Payne Foundation - Classroom, 10459 Tuxford St.
Admission: $25 (Member); $35 (Non-member)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wild Horses





Long-form improv team Wild Horses (Lauren Lapkus, Erin Whitehead, Mary Holland and Stephanie Allynne) put on an entirely improvised show. In the first half, they interview a special guest over wine. The second half is a set based on the stories that were told. This event is for ages 18 and over.

When: Sunday, January 13, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $20 (Pre-Sale); $25 (Day Of Show)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 ways to make the most of your week in West Hollywood
Here's what to do in Santa Monica this week
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LA teachers union postpones potential strike to Jan. 14
Billionaire Tom Steyer committing $40M to Trump impeachment effort
Poll finds people believe Trump is to blame for shutdown
Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1M
LA DEA chief: Meth trade is SoCal's biggest drug threat
Real ID extension granted, allowing CA driver's licenses to be used to fly
Riverside County health officials: Child's death linked to pediatric flu
Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California
Show More
Woolsey Fire: Deadline extended for assistance applications
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
DNA sought of males at center where comatose woman had baby
CES 2019: Mercedes-Benz flaunts latest models
BROKEN MOUTH among several LA restaurants in Yelp's top 100 list
More News