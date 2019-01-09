5 ways to make the most of your week in Los Angeles

Repentance

Looking to mix things up this week? From a live comedy show to a class on gardening, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---It's the second Wednesday of the month, which means it's time for Repentance at the Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe. This live comedy show features well-known stand-up comedians such as Kate Berlant, Brent Weinbach, the Lucas Brothers and more.Wednesday, January 9, 8-9:30 p.m.Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.$10Learn the art of the one-hour television episode from a showrunner who has been through the process of getting hired into a writers' room. This is a great opportunity for writers looking for opportunities in episodic drama to bring their burning questions.Grab your spot quickly before the event fills up.Saturday, January 12, 9 a.m.-noonNetflix, 5808 W. Sunset Blvd.$40The Autry Museum of the American West's What is a Western? Film Series presents "Canyon Passage" in 35mm. The 1946 film, set in frontier Oregon in the mid-nineteenth century, follows a general store proprietor who encounters a romantic triangle, murder, gambling and intrigue. The ticket price includes admission to the museum.Saturday, January 12, 1:30-4 p.m.Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage WayFree (Autry Members); $14 (Non-Members). More ticket options available.Looking to create the best conditions for your home garden? Learn more about local plants at this class, led by Theodore Payne Foundation's Director of Special Projects Lili Singer, an award-winning horticulturist. The class, a prerequisite for the Three-Part Native Garden Design course, will delve into climate, soil, sunlight, space and other important considerations.Space is running out, so grab your tickets if you're interestSaturday, January 12, 1:30-4 p.m.Theodore Payne Foundation - Classroom, 10459 Tuxford St.$25 (Member); $35 (Non-member)Long-form improv team Wild Horses (Lauren Lapkus, Erin Whitehead, Mary Holland and Stephanie Allynne) put on an entirely improvised show. In the first half, they interview a special guest over wine. The second half is a set based on the stories that were told. This event is for ages 18 and over.Sunday, January 13, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$20 (Pre-Sale); $25 (Day Of Show)