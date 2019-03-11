5 worthwhile dramas worth checking out in Los Angeles this week

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
The Mustang
While participating in a rehabilitation program training wild mustangs, a convict at first struggles to connect with the horses and his fellow inmates, but he learns to confront his violent past as he soothes an especially feisty horse.
Set to be released on Friday, March 15, "The Mustang" already has a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
It will begin playing at ArcLight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) on Friday. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
England, early 18th century. The close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December.
"Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," according to A.O. Scott of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos' most trenchant and relevant work yet."
It's playing at AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) and ArcLight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) through Wednesday, March 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African-Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 78 percent and an Audience Score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been a critical darling.
"First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," noted Christopher Orr of the Atlantic, while Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. Green Book may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
You can catch it at AMC Fallbrook 7 (6731 Fallbrook Ave.) and Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Wednesday, March 13; and Pacific Winnetka 12 & XD (9201 Winnetka Ave.) and Regency Van Nuys Plant 16 (7876 Van Nuys Blvd.) through Thursday, March 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 70 percent and an Audience Score of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch.
The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, " 'Cold Pursuit' is an excellent film," and ReelViews's James Berardinelli said it "works as intended."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) through Wednesday, March 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch.
Richard Brody of the New Yorker said, "Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channeling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."
It's screening at AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) and AMC Century City 15 (10250 Santa Monica Blvd.) through Wednesday, March 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
