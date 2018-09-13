ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

LAPD release 911 call from day Mac Miller was found dead in Studio City home

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities released parts of a 911 call that came from rapper Mac Miller's home the day he died. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities released parts of a 911 call that came from rapper Mac Miller's home the day he died.

Operator: "You there with him now? When is the last time you saw him or talked to him?
Caller: "Yesterday. Please hurry!"
Operator: "Stay with me on the line, OK? We're already on the way there now."

The platinum hip-hop star whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick died in his Studio City home Friday. He was found unresponsive in the early morning hours and was pronounced dead by investigators shortly before noon.

The Los Angeles County coroner said his autopsy was completed and his body was released to his family.

His cause of death will not be released until toxicology results are back, which could take weeks to months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment911 callrapperhip-hopcelebrity deathsfamous deathmusic newsStudio CityLos AngelesSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mac Miller's autopsy finished, cause of death not determined yet
Mac Miller fans gather for vigil in Fairfax District to honor rapper
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Smokey and the Bandit' returns to AMC theaters
A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort
Colorful projections to light up Walt Disney Concert Hall
Hundreds of BTS fans line up days ahead of Oakland concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Santa Ana police raid cyber cafe suspected of gang connections
Bakersfield shootings: Rampage suspect believed wife was cheating, documents show
CSUN student in court on rape charges
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
BODYCAM VIDEO: Shots fired near LAPD officers in South LA
VIDEO: Suspect shoots at 7-Eleven clerk with pellet gun
Man accused of pulling gun at Downey Kaiser pleads not guilty
Information sought in man's murder in Marina del Rey
Show More
Whale watchers get surprise orca visit in OC
2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Irvine crash
Massachusetts explosions: 4 injured in fires blamed on gas issue
Michelle Obama to bring 'Becoming' book tour to Inglewood Forum
Man connected to La Quinta homicide shoots self after IE chase
More News