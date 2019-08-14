Arts & Entertainment

A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault for role in June 30 street brawl in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) -- A Swedish court has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage.

One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers' two bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court.

The courts said the defendants "were not in a situation" where they were entitled to self-defense and that they "assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him."

As a result, the three defendants were "convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences."

A$AP Rocky was released from jail after President Donald Trump started tweeting about the case.

NOTE: Video in this article is from a previous story about A$AP Rocky.
