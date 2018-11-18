"A Bronx Tale" hit Broadway as a musical two years ago, and now it can be seen at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre."A Bronx Tale," which originated as a play before being made into a movie, is a semi-autobiographical story of a young boy who was either going to grow up to live an honest, hard-working life, or join the world of organized crime.Chazz Palminteri starred in the movie and wrote the screenplay based on his 1989 play.Decades before the musical, Palminteri did the one-man play of "A Bronx Tale" in Hollywood."I did it there 30 years ago in a 60-seat theatre and the reviews came out and the million dollar offers started rolling, and it was pretty insane," Palminteri said. "That was really the turning point."Palminteri is still surprised by how many times people have seen his work."There's a contest of how many (times) people have seen it -- a hundred times," Palminteri said. "It's crazy, it's crazy. They see it again and again, and it inspires them."