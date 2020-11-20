'A Million Little Things' back for season three with a million big changes, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic

HOLLYWOOD -- From cliffhangers... to COVID, the cast of the drama series "A Million Little Things" returns for a third season into a new television world. While the characters are all dealing with some big issues, so are the actors: learning to work during a pandemic."We are in the Vancouver bubble!" said actress Christina Moses.The cast and crew of "A Million Little Things" came back for season three with a million big changes, thanks to the pandemic. Moses and her on screen husband Romany Malco told us they are, of course, following strict protocols to keep everyone safe: COVID tests, masks, temperature taking, and staggered schedules.'Hair and makeup in full protection, that's a main difference," said Moses. "We are organized in pods on set. We get tested twice a week.""The other thing is food," said Malco. "You can't enjoy a buffet.. gotta wait . lots of plexiglass.. It's a very sterile experience.Malco says this new world has taken some getting used to, especially with a cast that's used to a lot of hugs and high fives!"We have to hide to do those things because it doesn't suit protocol," laughed Malco.Season two left us with several cliffhangers, including a big one involving the fate of David Giuntoli's character Eddie. The actors on the show promise questions WILL be answered quickly for loyal viewers."A Million Little Things" airs Thursdays at 10pm PT on ABC.