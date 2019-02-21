A Mumbai rap musical and other top-rated movies screening in Los Angeles this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Feb. 14.
Variety's Jay Weissberg described it as, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," while Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
It's screening at Cinemark 18 & XD (6081 Center Drive) through Monday, Feb. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Before Midnight
We meet Jesse and Celine nine years on in Greece. Almost two decades have passed since their first meeting on that train bound for Vienna.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Before Midnight" boasts plenty of accolades.
Time Out's Dave Calhoun said, "Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy remain as charming as ever, and their combined goofiness is more endearing than annoying."
You can catch it at ArcLight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) on Monday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in October of 2018.
"The moment that will be Melissa McCarthy's Oscar clip (there's no doubt she'll get a nomination) comes when she stands before a judge and manages to be both contrite and yet triumphant," noted M. Faust of the Public (Buffalo) in a prescient review. ReelViews's James Berardinelli agreed, "McCarthy plays it straight, allowing her talent as an actress-often hidden under the dreck for which she draws big paychecks - to shine through."
McCarthy is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress and Richard E. Grant received a nod for Best Supporting Actor.
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Laemmle Music Hall (9036 Wilshire Blvd.) through, Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has proven to be a critical darling since its release in September of 2018. The Christian Science Monitor's Peter Rainer said, "Impressive... But the question for me remains: Why on earth would anybody do this?"
The film is nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary.
It's screening at ArcLight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018.
The New York Times's Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
It won for Best Animated Picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.
Catch it on the big screen at Pacific Winnetka 12 & XD (9201 Winnetka Ave.) and Pacific Theatres at the Grove (189 The Grove Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; and Regency Van Nuys Plant 16 (7876 Van Nuys Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
