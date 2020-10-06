LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Zoo is the latest venue to jump in on the drive-in movie craze.
Beginning Oct. 16th, the L.A. Zoo will show several movies each week for you to watch from the safety and comfort of your own car.
Each weekend will have a theme, including "Animal Adventures," "Hair-raising Halloween" and "The Brilliant Betty White."
The films during the first weekend will be animal themed, with "Dr. Doolittle" and "Zootopia" on the marquee.
Tickets are available at the zoo's website and are expected to sell out quickly.
A new drive-in movie experience is coming to the LA Zoo
