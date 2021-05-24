disney+ streaming service

A normal interview with Cornelius the alien: the true star of 'Earth To Ned'

By Reggie Aqui
SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a lot of talk about UFOs lately, so we decided to talk to a very popular Muppet alien: Cornelius from the Disney+ show "Earth To Ned."

The hit show features a blue alien--- but the real star is his sidekick, Cornelius.

The premise: Ned and Cornelius have burrowed their spaceship under Earth's surface so they can destroy us. But in the process they become obsessed with us and start interviewing celebrities without their consent.

ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui is a huge fan and we were able to establish a connection with Cornelius. The end result is chaos.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
