'A Wrinkle in Time' director Ava DuVernay praises diversity on set

For 56 years, children have read the award-winning novel, "A Wrinkle in Time," and that book is now on the big screen. Entertainment guru George Pennacchio visited "Selma" director Ava DuVernay, when she was filming in San Pedro.DuVernay said she fell in love with the young actors she chose for lead roles in the movie. She said it made her happy to get up early every morning so she could get to work with them.The particular day of filming took place in a cul-de-sac in San Pedro. "Scandal" star Bellamy Young was in one of the scenes."This book meant the world to me when I was a child, so the book alone was reason enough to be here. But Ava is so special and you can feel it even on the crew. It's the kindest set and it's going to be a magical movie," she said.DuVernay said she was particularly proud of the diversity of the movie, not just with the actors, but people behind the scenes."Women, people of color of all kinds, different ages, different body types, different kinds of people - that's what we should have. That's how a film has more texture and more nuance, if everyone gets to contribute," she said.She added that "A Wrinkle in Time" is an adventure about finding out what's out there in the universe that we haven't yet explored - and that's kind of what she's doing with her career. She's directing, writing and producing, seemingly non-stop."You have to take advantage of every minute. I feel like I have a certain amount of window in this industry. It ebbs and flows. Sometimes you're hot, sometimes you're not. But if you have a window and you can do what you want to do and you love it - go for it every minute of the night," she said."A Wrinkle in Time" is expected to battle "Black Panther" for the top spot in the box office. The family movie picked up $1.3 million in previews Thursday night.