'A Wrinkle in Time' holds world premiere amid Oscars preps, wet weather in Hollywood

Amid Oscars preparations and rain, the world premiere for "A Wrinkle In Time" took place along Hollywood Boulevard Monday. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Amid Oscars preparations and rain, the world premiere for "A Wrinkle In Time" took place along Hollywood Boulevard Monday.

The stars of the movie - Reese Witherspoon, Oprah, and Mindy Kaling - walked the red carpet. They each play celestial guides helping a teenage girl navigate her way through time in space in a sometimes dangerous adventure to find her long lost father.

Storm Reid plays the movie's leading lady.

"I just had to believe in myself and I knew that Miss Ava, and that the misses - or Miss Reese, Miss Oprah and Miss Mindy - believed in me and that they were in my corner if I ever needed help," she said.

Director Ava DuVernay said this movie helped her find her inner child. She said she directed darker subject matter with "Thirteenth" and "Selma," but was able to find her "inner light" with "A Wrinkle in Time."

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler praised DuVernay for doing something outside of her comfort zone - a movie aimed at children.

"A Wrinkle in Time" opens in theaters on March 9.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
