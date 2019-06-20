casting call

ABC casting teams of 4 for Ryan Reynolds-produced game show 'Don't'

BURBANK, Calif. -- ABC is looking for you! The network is now casting "Don't," a Ryan Reynolds-produced game show where teams take on mental and physical challenges that only have one rule: Don't!

"All my life, the word 'don't' has tortured me," Reynolds told Variety about the new series. "From 'don't curse' to 'don't play ball in the house' to 'don't eat the crab salad you left in the sun for three days.' I cannot wait for my personal trauma to become the next great ABC family show."

The production is looking to cast teams of four. You can audition with your siblings, parents, cousins or anybody else who feels like family. Teams who are selected will compete for the chance to win up to $100,000 in cash. Each team will shoot for approximately one day this summer.

To be considered for "Don't," fill out an application at dontcasting.com. Each team member must complete their own application. Team members must be legal U.S. residents ages 18 and older. Other eligibility requirements apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcasting newstelevisionabccasting call
CASTING CALL
Durant show 'Swagger' holds casting call in Gardena
'Shark Tank' open casting call in SoCal
'Shark Tank' open casting call lures entrepreneurs to SoCal
New 'Gong Show' holding open auditions in Glendale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News