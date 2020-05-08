taylor swift

ABC to air 'Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert' after tour canceled due to pandemic

Attention Taylor Swift lovers: Now's your chance to watch a never-before-seen, exclusive performance from the safety of your own home!

ABC will air "Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert" Sunday, May 17, following the season finale of "American Idol." The next day, fans can watch the concert on Hulu and Disney+.

Filmed last September at L'Olympia Theater in Paris, France, Swift performs songs from her award-winning album "Lover" to an intimate crowd of fans from 37 countries, traveling to the City of Love for this once-in-a-lifetime concert.

"It was so much fun. It was actually a show we put together just to celebrate the 'Lover' album coming out," Swift said in a video announcing the concert for "Good Morning America" Friday.

Swift's "Lover Fest" concert tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so instead, this musical event gives fans an intimate performance and behind-the-scenes moments with the artist.

"Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert" airs Sunday, May 17 at 10|9 c on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttaylor swiftconcerthuluabcu.s. & worlddisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during pandemic
Taylor Swift's mom diagnosed with brain tumor
'Alexa yelled at me!' Girl cries after requesting Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monrovia small business takes first step of reopening
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
Police activity closes NB 710 Freeway in Long Beach
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
Most Americans think reopening the country is a risk, poll shows
Supporters are running 2.23 miles on the birthday of Ahmaud Arbery
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Show More
Man hit, killed by Southwest plane as it lands at Austin airport
Coronavirus: Middle-income renters may see crisis later
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Lanes reopen after 1 killed on 210 in Sylmar
SoCal businesses turn to steep discounts to keep afloat
More TOP STORIES News