ABC

ABC to reboot 'The Wonder Years,' show to focus on Black family

The cast of the original "Wonder Years" included Fred Savage, Alley Mills, Dan Lauria, Josh Saviano, Olivia d'Abo and Jason Hervey. (Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

"The Wonder Years" is returning to ABC nearly 30 years after its 1993 series finale.

The original coming-of-age television show starred Fred Savage as a teenager growing up in a suburban middle-class family and ran for six seasons.

The half-hour reboot will instead follow a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, during the turbulent 1960s, the same era as the original.

The network is partnering with Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and "Empire" co-creator Lee Daniels to lead the show, and 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

Savage also committed to an executive producing role.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabcu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to throw special wedding for NYC couple
Longtime '20/20' anchor Hugh Downs dies
Critics Choice Real TV Awards announced
Coronavirus pandemic alters, inspires new ABC primetime schedule
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more California counties added to watch list, Newsom says
Andres Guardado case: Independent autopsy's findings released
LAPD sees apparent spike in shootings, homicides
When will California enter Phase 4? Experts weigh in
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
Driver arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Highland girl
Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control
Show More
SF lawmaker wants to make racially-motivated 911 reports illegal
Westin Anaheim Resort hiring 400 new positions
Long Beach announces 1st human case of West Nile virus this season
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Kanye West says he had COVID, no longer supports Trump
More TOP STORIES News