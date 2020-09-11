Academy Museum Unveils Details of Historic Inaugural Exhibit honoring Oscar winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki

LOS ANGELES -- When the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has its grand opening in April of 2021, we'll see the first North American retrospective dedicated to the career of renowned Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki in its inaugural temporary exhibition.It will feature more than 300 objects, from all of his animated features including 2001's Academy Award-winning "Spirited Away," "Castle in the Sky" and "My Neighbor Totoro."The museum's theaters will also host film screenings of Miyazaki's work in both English and Japanese.