Arts & Entertainment

Academy Museum Unveils Details of Historic Inaugural Exhibit honoring Oscar winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki

Academy Museum Sets Hayao Miyazaki Retrospective for Inaugural Exhibition
By
LOS ANGELES -- When the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has its grand opening in April of 2021, we'll see the first North American retrospective dedicated to the career of renowned Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki in its inaugural temporary exhibition.

It will feature more than 300 objects, from all of his animated features including 2001's Academy Award-winning "Spirited Away," "Castle in the Sky" and "My Neighbor Totoro."

The museum's theaters will also host film screenings of Miyazaki's work in both English and Japanese.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentacademy awardsmuseum exhibit
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing video shows alleged abuse of dog in Santa Monica
SoCal wildfires cause worst air quality in 30 years
Man shot on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest explodes to nearly 24K acres
LA begins installing vote-by-mail drop boxes
Compton residents advised to stay indoors after chemical spill
CSU to continue with online classes next term
Show More
Big-rig crash on SB 110 creates massive jam in Harbor City
FBI continues search for missing LAFD firefighter
Federal judges: Trump plan on congressional districts violates law
El Dorado Fire flare-up prompts more evacuations
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
More TOP STORIES News