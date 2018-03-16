The president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has been accused of sexual harassment.John Bailey, 75, is under investigation after the Academy received claims of harassment from three women earlier this week, according to Variety.Just seven months into a four-year term, if Bailey is forced to leave his position, the Academy's vice president, Lois Burwell, a veteran makeup artist, would take over until an election could be held in July.The Academy released a statement today saying it wouldn't comment on the situation other than to say that its membership committee is now investigating and will report its findings to the board of governors.Bailey is a veteran cinematographer who worked on movies like "The Big Chill" and "Groundhog Day." He was elected in August, replacing Cheryl Boone Isaacs.During his time as president, Bailey has presided over the Academy's expulsion of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and its adoption of a code of conduct that addresses sexual misconduct claims and punishments.