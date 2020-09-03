Arts & Entertainment

Action star Jet Li puts aside jumps, kicks; tackles regal role in Disney's 'Mulan'

International action star Jet Li faces a very different challenge for his role in Disney's live-action 'Mulan': he has to sit still!
By
HOLLYWOOD -- Disney's live-action take on its 1998 Oscar-nominated animated classic "Mulan" is filled with high-flying kicks and jumps and acrobatic battles. That's something actor Jet Li has made a name for himself doing on the big screen. But in "Mulan", he faced a different challenge: sitting still!

Jet Li plays the Emperor in "Mulan"... which means much-but not all-- of his work is done sitting on a throne. The actor gained international fame as one of the world's most talented action stars, in movies including "Hero" where he "fought" against his 'Mulan" co-star, Donnie Yen. So this was a whole new world!

"You know, you always wanna move, even when you just sit there," said Jet Li. "I wanna show deep inside emotions and things, and I ask the director and she said No! No! You're a king, not Jet Li. You control everything. The bad news, keep inside. No face, no emotion!"

When I told the star that I didn't even recognize him when I saw the film, he laughed heartily, saying "Good!"

"Mulan" streams on Disney+ beginning Friday. If you have a subscription, you'll also need to get premiere access for this title... which is an additional $29.99.
