HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Actor Danny Trejo has been honored by the Los Angeles City Council. Trejo was recognized for his continued commitment to community service.
While he may be one of better-known actors working in film and television, Danny still works as a drug counselor for at-risk youth.
At the ceremony, the 75 year old Echo Park native said he adores Los Angeles; giving back is second nature to him.
Actor Danny Trejo honored by L.A. City Council
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News