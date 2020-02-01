Arts & Entertainment

Actor Danny Trejo honored by L.A. City Council

By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Actor Danny Trejo has been honored by the Los Angeles City Council. Trejo was recognized for his continued commitment to community service.

While he may be one of better-known actors working in film and television, Danny still works as a drug counselor for at-risk youth.

At the ceremony, the 75 year old Echo Park native said he adores Los Angeles; giving back is second nature to him.
