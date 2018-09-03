ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular Geoffrey Owens' 2nd job at Trader Joe's

Geoffrey Owens arrives at the 2011 TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 10, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

Several fellow actors have come to the defense of a former regular on "The Cosby Show" after photos of him working a regular job at the grocery store showed up on news sites.

The photos showed Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the oldest daughter of Bill Cosby's character on the TV show. He is seen at a register scanning items at a New Jersey Trader Joe's complete with a "Geoffrey" name tag.

The woman who submitted the photos seemed stunned to see someone from such a popular show doing that type of work.

But several actors pointed out they have to make a living between gigs and places that offer health insurance are especially attractive.

Owens doesn't appear to be on social media.
