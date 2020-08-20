Four-part miniseries on Freeform tackles relationship struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic in 'Love in the Time of Corona'

HOLLYWOOD -- Director Joanna Johnson and the crew of "Love in the Time of Corona" work outdoors in individual tents, away from the actors. Together-but physically apart-they collaborate to create four interwoven stories about love and connection during quarantine. To do this, they use actors in quarantine situations already, including Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife, Nicolette Robinson.'It was fun. We haven't-we haven't worked together like this in years. So there was so much relaxation and freedom and effortlessness in a way that we could start at that level and add all the extra stuff," said Robinson."You know, this show is about turning that mirror back at all of us and saying, yeah, we know it's been hard. We know there's been grief and pain and anxiety but hasn't there also been connection? Hasn't there also been joy? Hasn't there also been love?" said Odom Jr.One storyline involves a character whose husband of almost 50 years can't be with her right now."The storytelling around a nursing facility is so important right now because there's been such devastation and pulling apart of families around this very issue," said actress L. Scott Caldwell.Tommy Dorfman and Rainey Qualley are close friends-and quarantine buddies-in real life. In "Love in the Time of Corona," things get complicated."The story's about finding love and it just so happens to be in the time of corona," said Qualley.And in this time of quarantining, it gave actors Gil Bellows and his wife, Rya Kihlstedt, a chance to be in a project with their daughter."We kind of got to feel like we sat back and supported Ava and got to watch her just shine," said Kihlstedt."It's been great," said Ava Bellows. "And everything that hasn't been is just more stuff for my therapist to know about. It's been really fun, though.""Love in the Time of Corona" airs on Freeform.