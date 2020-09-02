Actress-activist Anne-Marie Johnson on racial justice and diversity in Hollywood

Actress and activist Anne-Marie Johnson spoke to Eyewitness News around a variety of topics including racial justice and diversity in Hollywood. She also gave her reflections on the late Chadwick Boseman, with whom she had worked in the past.
Johnson is also involved in the Man/Kind Project, which aims to fight racism and religious intolerance.
Johnson's father was a police officer so she is seeing both sides of current societal conflicts over police brutality and race.
To see her full interview with Phillip Palmer, watch the video above.
