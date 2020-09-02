Arts & Entertainment

Actress-activist Anne-Marie Johnson on racial justice and diversity in Hollywood

Actress and activist Anne-Marie Johnson spoke to Eyewitness News around a variety of topics including racial justice and diversity in Hollywood. She also gave her reflections on the late Chadwick Boseman, with whom she had worked in the past.

Johnson is also involved in the Man/Kind Project, which aims to fight racism and religious intolerance.


Johnson's father was a police officer so she is seeing both sides of current societal conflicts over police brutality and race.

To see her full interview with Phillip Palmer, watch the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorhollywoodracism
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doorbell video provides audio from Dijon Kizzee shooting
First case of MIS-C reported in Riverside County
Monrovia teens launch lawn art business
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
Pelosi takes heat over visit to SF hair salon
Witnesses dispute what deputies say happened in SLA shooting
Andres Guardado case: Family sues LASD after fatal shooting
Show More
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
NTSB to release findings in deadly Conception boat fire
City of L.A. continues crackdown on house parties
Randy's Donuts opens new Pasadena location
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
More TOP STORIES News