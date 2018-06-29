ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Alice Lee co-stars in new series 'Take Two'

EMBED </>More Videos

Alice Lee likes the fact that her character of "Monica" is unique in the world of television. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Alice Lee has been a working actress since graduating from NYU a few years ago. Her latest role is on ABC's crime drama "Take Two."

Lee likes the fact that her character of "Monica" is unique in the world of television.

"I mean, she's very quirky," said Lee. "I just haven't played someone that quirky, her humor is very dry, and so it's very different. Her outfits are loud, she has a lot of personality, but then when she's actually doing human connection she's kinda awkward."

Lee knows her presence as an Asian American actor on a network television show is relatively rare.

"I'm very grateful. You never feel like a role model, you never feel that, but I mean, for sure, hopefully you see more Asian people on screen, it gives hope to all the other Asian kids," laughed Lee.

Lee started out in musical theater, and worked on Broadway. The thought of a role on a weekly television series was just a dream.

"I remember thinking I wonder if I'll ever be on set, and be an actual character, because I was in ensemble a lot, in the background, and sometimes you wonder if it's ever gonna happen" said Lee. "It's kinda cool. It really is."

"Take Two" airs at 10 p.m. on Thursday nights on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News