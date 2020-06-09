LGBTQ Pride

'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Supergirl' star Chyler Leigh opens up about sexuality

The actress received an outpouring of support after posting an open letter to fans about her sexuality.
By Andrea Lans

Actress Chyler Leigh attends the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Chyler Leigh opened up about her sexuality in a heartfelt letter to her fans. The actress admitted that her character's coming out story line on "Supergirl" aligned with her own journey of self-discovery.

In a blog post on the Create Change website, an organization Leigh helped co-found, the actress addressed how playing the openly-lesbian Alex Danvers inspired her to speak her truth.

"When I was told that my character was to come out in season 2, a flurry of thoughts and emotions flew through and around me because of the responsibility I personally felt to authentically represent Alex's journey," Leigh wrote. "What I didn't realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own."

The former "Grey's Anatomy" actress continued: "My heart felt like it was going to beat out of my chest each take we filmed, every time presenting another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Though they don't exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did."

After her character's coming out scene aired, critics and fans alike said that it was the most realistic coming out scene they had seen. Leigh attributes the positive response to the honesty behind her portrayal of Alex.

However, Leigh also received some pushback for playing a lesbian onscreen, even from close friends, who claimed they would no longer watch the show.

"They began to distance themselves and eventually my family and I were outcast, marking the loss of many folks we loved," Leigh said. "However, after the initial sting, I don't hold a grudge towards the negative response, because as I said, we all have had a hard time in one way or another with acceptance (whatever the subject may be) whether towards ourselves or others."

Although Leigh did not specify her sexuality, she discussed how her and husband Nathan West, with whom she shares three children, have grown together while embracing her identity.

"It's been a long and lonely road for both my husband and myself but I can whole-heartedly say that after all these years, he and I are still discovering the depths of ourselves and each other, but throughout our journey we've learned to be proud of who we are, no matter the cost," Leigh concluded the letter.

Shortly after Leigh published this blog post, she took to Instagram to thank fans for their "outpouring of love and support."



"I'm grateful to see more clearly, breathe a little easier, and I'm proud to contribute to all that I believe in with an honest, open heart," Leigh said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgrey's anatomylgbtqcelebritylgbtq prideactortelevisionlgbt
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ PRIDE
Black LGBTQ+ leaders organize the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march
The Rainbow Disney Collection 2020 is here for Pride Month
LA Pride 50th anniversary pays tribute to LGBTQ+ community
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of LA Pride by sharing your Pride photos and videos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
LIVE: George Floyd funeral underway in Houston
As LA County reopens, COVID-19 cases increasing
George Floyd protests to continue across Southland on Tuesday
Extreme heat brings potential fire danger to SoCal Tuesday
DMV to reopen all field offices on Thursday, officials say
COVID-19 outbreak shuts down San Bernardino courtrooms
Show More
Multiracial CA family threatened while wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
Bodycam video released in NJ police killing of black man
Movie theaters allowed to reopen, California says
LAPD, other SoCal agencies suspending use of sleeper hold
More TOP STORIES News