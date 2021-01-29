Arts & Entertainment

Actress Cicely Tyson dies at 96, manager says

NEW YORK -- Cicely Tyson, Emmy and Tony-winning actor noted for 'Sounder,' 'Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,' dies at 96, according to her manager.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorknew york citycelebrityactorcelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Evacuation warning issued for Bond Fire burn area in OC
Smash-and-grab burglars hit El Cajon jewelry store - video
VIDEO: Crook installs card skimming device at Covina gas station
Cedars-Sinai program treats long-term effects of COVID-19
Father caught on camera assaulting young son at NY subway station
Show More
Capitol riot: OC man faces federal charges after being arrested by FBI
Leslie Lopez gets adorable 'interruption' from her toddler on live TV
SoCal storm: More than 8K San Bernardino County residents under evacuation
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim tests positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News