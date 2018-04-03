Actress Laurie Metcalf happy to return to her TV family on 'Roseanne'

Actress Laurie Metcalf spent the past several months on the awards circuit. She received nominations for just about every different group for her work on the big screen in "Lady Bird."Right now, you'll find her on Broadway, starring in Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women." And on the small screen, Metcalf returned to a group of actors she calls her second family in "Roseanne." She won three Emmy Awards for the role of "Aunt Jackie" during the original run of the series.Metcalf says she likes that "Roseanne" remains a show that's unafraid to talk about what's going on in our world."I think that they walked a very fine line and did it so well in the writing that, yes, we address issues that are relevant today because we have to because, you know, this is the family that's dealing with it," said Metcalf. "But at the same time, none of those ever supersede the stories about the family. It stays within the family. And that's what makes it comfortable."While Metcalf found herself on the Oscars red carpet earlier this year as a nominee, and juggles her schedule with theater and television commitments, there is one aspect of show business she will never tackle."I don't do a musical. I want to do a musical but I can't sing," laughed Metcalf. "So it's killing me that I can't do a musical!""Roseanne" airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC7.