Alec Baldwin suing man who accused him of punch in parking spot fight

NEW YORK -- Alec Baldwin is now suing the man who accused the actor of punching him in a fight over a Manhattan parking spot.

In the defamation suit, Baldwin says the man, claims Wojciech Cieszkowski, lied when he told officers he was punched during the argument last November.

The Emmy-winning actor admitted to pushing the Rockland County contractor in the chest twice during the scuffle, but says he never punched him.

The man's attorney says Baldwin is trying to intimidate and silence his client.
