Mexican pop rock star Alejandra Guzman performs in support of Breast Cancer Awareness

By Jose Mayorquin
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- As part of her international tour, Mexican pop rock star Alejandra Guzman will perform a Breast Cancer Awareness concert at LA's Mayan Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The Latinos Unidos Benefit Concert is sponsored by Curacao, a U.S. top 50 retailer, and benefits the Susan G. Komen Foundation. A breast cancer survivor herself, Guzman has become an advocate for women.

"I think that sometimes we don't listen to our bodies," said Guzman. "I felt something and it wasn't part of me. So you can really save your life if you do it."

Latinos Unidos Benefit Concert
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 8:00pm PT

The Mayan Theatre
1038 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
