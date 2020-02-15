Alejandro Fernandez returns to his mariachi music roots with new album and 'Hecho en Mexico' tour

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Alejandro Fernandez has serenaded fans with Mariachi, Ranchera and pop music. The son of living legend Vicente Fernandez is now kicking off 2020 with a new album and world tour titled "Hecho en Mexico"... made in Mexico."It is my return to Mexican music after 20 years. The album is completely mariachi music," said Fernandez. "I had many years that I didn't sing this genre, and well I'm happy to have returned and to see the response. More than anything, I had a commitment to my people, my fans, my public, Mexico and to myself."And many of those loyal fans are here in Southern California."My connection with Los Angeles is special and unique," said Fernandez. "I love it, I love it. I love Los Angeles. It's like my second home. It means a lot to be able to sing to all my people who live here. We want to bring a little of our Mexico to the United States."Lovingly known as "El Potrillo" or "Colt" to his fans, the Latin Grammy Award winner has collaborated with big names like Beyonce, Marc Anthony and Christina Aguilera. He says he is humbled to see mariachi music embraced throughout the world."It's incredible. Wherever doors open, I will take with great pride as ambassador of our music," said Fernandez.Fernandez will bring his concert tour to Los Angeles on Sunday, May 24, at the Forum.