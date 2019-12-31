Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of "Jeopardy!" shared the latest on his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 79-year-old said he was "near remission" but is indicating something different. The show host said in an interview with Good Morning America, he is very aware of the "terrible survival rates of pancreatic cancer."

There is an overall 9 percent five-year survival rate for all stages of the cancer combined, according to reports by the American Cancer Society.

Since his diagnosis, Trebek has remained positive and has received plenty of support from fans and loved ones.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer

Since coming forth about his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer in March, Trebek has become an outspoken advocate raising awareness about the disease and the symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpancreatic canceralex trebekcanceramerican cancer societyjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downey man charged in death of 6-year-old boy
Suspect detained after leading police on erratic chase in South LA
Dogs attack herd of goats in Mead Valley, killing 9
LAPD urges safe driving amid staggering traffic death data for 2019
SoCal TV history: A look back at moments that defined us
Another round of snow threatens Grapevine closure
Kansas officer allegedly handed coffee with insult at McDonald's
Show More
Man dies after fall at LAX, officials say
Jewish community leaders urge President Trump take action against anti-Semitism
Street racers stopped, detained by CHP in Anaheim
Beverly Hills police cruiser overturns during chase in Westwood
LAPD focusing on 6 dangerous West LA intersections
More TOP STORIES News