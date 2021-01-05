Arts & Entertainment

Alex Trebek urges 'Jeopardy!' viewers to open hearts to COVID victims

Alex Trebek on the set of "Jeopardy!" (Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

NEW YORK -- In a message taped for what turned out to be his final week as "Jeopardy!" host, Alex Trebek urged the game show's viewers to honor the season of giving by helping victims of the coronavirus epidemic.

Trebek's plea aired in the opening moments of the show that aired on Monday.

"We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society and if we all pitch in just a little bit, we're going to get there," he said.



Trebek died November 8 at age 80 of pancreatic cancer but had pre-taped several weeks of shows that have continued to air. Monday's show began the final week of programs that he left behind.

His last week of shows were originally scheduled to air on Christmas week; two categories of clues on Monday were "December 21" and "Christmas on Broadway." But to give Trebek's final week wider exposure, "Jeopardy!" put them off until this week.

SEE ALSO: 'Jeopardy!' opens with touching tribute to Alex Trebek
EMBED More News Videos

Executive producer Mike Richards opened the show Monday night with a message to the audience about the legendary host's death.



The show's executive producer, Mike Richards, told the "Today" show on Monday that Trebek was "an absolute warrior" in his last taping sessions.

"He was in enormous pain," Richards said. "He was, you know, 10 days away from passing away. And you will not sense that in any of these episodes."

A successor hasn't been named. Longtime "Jeopardy!' champion Ken Jennings will be the first of a planned series of guest hosts on episodes that begin appearing next week.

Asked whether Trebek had given any suggestions about a successor, Richards said that "he mentioned a couple of names but he wanted to stay out of that ... No one is going to replace him, and he knew that."

Click here to check your local listings to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpancreatic cancertelevisionabcalex trebeku.s. & worldjeopardycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at Century City mall
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Counselor beaten to death at LA group home, officials say
LA County to consider requiring 'hero pay' for grocery workers
When live audiences vanish, SoCal trumpeter gets creative on YouTube
Sandra Scully, wife of Dodgers legend Vin Scully, dies at 76
Boyle Heights pizzeria serving pies with a slice of history
Show More
Matt James teases scandalous limo entrances ahead of 'The Bachelor' premiere
Newsom explains why vaccine rollout is slow going
COVID-19 surge from holiday gatherings has begun, officials say
Former OC Sheriff Sandra Hutchens dies after breast cancer battle
UFO sighting prompts alert to FAA
More TOP STORIES News