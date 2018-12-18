ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Alfonso Ribeiro dance: 'Fresh Prince' star sues Fortnite over Carlton dance

EMBED </>More Videos

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

LOS ANGELES --
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

In separate lawsuits filed Monday in federal court, Ribeiro alleges that Fortnite-maker Epic Games and 2K Sports-creator Take-Two Interactive used his dance dubbed "The Carlton Dance" without permission or credit.

Ribeiro's dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

Ribeiro says North Carolina-based Epic Games and Delaware-based Take Two used his dance he first performed on a 1991 "Fresh Prince" episode. He's asking for a judge's order to stop both games from using his moves.

Ribeiro says he is currently in the middle of copyrighting the dance.

Epic Games and Take Two spokesmen didn't respond to requests for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheftcrimeNBAu.s. & worldvideo gamecelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
3 can't-miss music events in Pasadena this week | Hoodline
Can't-miss performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline
Family and learning events worth seeking out in Anaheim this week | Hoodline
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
High surf advisory remains in effect amid waves up to 15 feet
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing, with 'Good luck' wish from Trump
SWAT responds to hours-long barricade situation in Westminster
Trump Foundation agrees to dissolve itself as part of lawsuit
Migrant mother seen fleeing tear gas with children allowed entry into U.S.
New laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2019
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Water-main fix on Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills will take 1 week
Show More
LAUSD holds off on removing controversial Koreatown mural
Man falls into canyon near Bridge to Nowhere, authorities say
Man shot, killed while changing tire in NoHo
Emily Blunt steps into big role in 'Mary Poppins Returns'
Spark of Love toy drive spreads cheer to children in Porter Ranch
More News