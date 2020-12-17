'She just ruins everything!' Alicia Silverstone plays 'Sister of the Groom' in new comedy, sets brother's wedding into chaos

HOLLYWOOD -- Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett Scott are part of a horrible wedding weekend in the new comedy, "Sister of the Groom." She plays the title role, and quickly butts heads with her brother's soon-to-wife. Things get ugly, to say the least."It's a rough one," laughed Scott."She comes along and messes up everything in our family; she just ruins everything!" said Silverstone. "I just really liked the story. I thought it was really well-written. The characters were juicy and it would be fun to be this girl who's, you know, really relatable, very uncomfortable in her skin, spiraling out of control quite a bit during this film. And that unravelling seemed really exciting to me."While her brother is getting married... unless she can figure out how to stop it... Alicia's character is also dealing with turning 40 at the same time.The actress also served as an Executive Producer on the film. Scott joked about her "pulling rank" during the shoot."I mean, there were a lot of time where, you know, I just wasn't allowed to talk to her. She said, 'Tom, just not-not right now, you know?' And she was a monster. Let's be honest," laughed Scott. "No! She's wonderful. I'm so grateful that she was because she's the one who pulled me into this.""Sister of the Groom" is rated R. It'll be available on digital and on demand Friday, December 18th. It'll also be playing at Arena Cinelounge Drive-In in Hollywood.