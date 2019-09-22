ABC premieres

Allison Tolman and Donald Faison talk about their characters on 'Emergence'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Allison Tolman and Donald Faison play "Jo" and "Alex" on ABC's new sci-fi drama "Emergence."

They are a recently divorced couple who share a teen daughter. Jo and Alex quickly find themselves wrapped up in a mystery after a plane crashes in Southold, Long Island. Jo also happens to be the police chief. A little girl is found unhurt but near the wreckage and then a series of strange things begins to unfold.

Tolman and Faison took some time out at their set in New Jersey to talk about the show and playing a formerly married couple.

"They're a recently divorced couple, so they're still trying to figure out how not to be married," Tolman said. "You immediately see why they got married, and then you also immdediately see why they got a divorce."

"We're still trying to learn more about that reason," Faison said.

"We'll learn more about that as the episodes come in," Tolman said.

Despite playing a divorced couple, there's a lot of love between them and of course for their shared daughter.

They find that they are bonding together in protecting their family as they try to keep "Piper," the girl found at the beach, safe.

"The conspiracy and the intrigue surrounding Piper, surrounding this character goes very, very deep," Tolman said.

"It's about ordinary people experiencing extraordinary things," Faison said.

Off-camera, they're really a big happy family as well.

"We all really like each other, we enjoy working together, it's a cast full of really talented, funny people who are doing this sci-fi genre drama," Tolman said. "And, it seeps into our days on-camera and off-camera and it makes for a really fun set, we just enjoy each other."

You won't want to miss the series premiere of "Emergence" at 10/9c Tuesday, September 24th on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc premieres
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter talk about 'Mixed-ish'
On the set of 'Emergence'
ABC power couple Smulders and Killam talk series premieres
Digging into the mysteries of 'Emergence'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight inside Culver City shopping mall sparks panic
Fatal crash into hydrant closes Tustin street for hours in Orange
Barron Hilton, hotelier and LA Chargers founding owner, dead at 91
Marijuana grow operation discovered during Rancho Cucamonga house fire
Overturned big rig prompts lane closures on EB 210 Fwy in La Canada Flintridge
Owner of the most famous lowrider in LA history dies at 45
Montebello shootout leaves innocent bystander critically wounded
Show More
Suspect caught on video allegedly exposing himself at West Covina mall
2nd bat in one week tests positive for rabies in Orange County
Veterans turn to horse therapy to treat their PTSD
Maná brings its 'Rayando el Sol' tour to the Forum
Deputies break up violent fight at Paramount High School
More TOP STORIES News