'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler returns to Illinois for hometown celebration

By Ravi Baichwal
'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler celebrated in Crystal Lake

CHICAGO -- "American Idol" finalist Grace Kinstler is coming back home to Illinois for a special celebration in her honor.

Kinstler is in the final three for the big finale this Sunday on ABC.

Grace impressed the judges last Sunday with a cover of Kelly Clarkson's "A Moment Like This."

'She had an energy and a spark': HS choir teacher recalls American Idol star Grace Kinstler


Kim Scherrer, Grace Kinstler's mentor and former choir teacher, recalls what the American Idol star was like back in high school.



A Lakewood, Illinois native, Kinstler graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School in 2018. Kim Scherrer, Kinstler's former choir teacher, said she "controlled the room" whenever she was in a performance or audition.

"She had an energy and a spark that is definitely a unique characteristic," Scherrer said.

Scherrer said Grace first gained notice at Crystal Lake Central taking on the role of Ursula in "The Little Mermaid."

"She was stunning - and that was as a sophomore," Scherrer said. "So to command a role like that at that age, you walk in pretty stunning."

Later she often chose to forego auditions for solos to give others a chance, and she became a guiding light in the choir's mentoring program.

"Just watching her work with a diverse group of students, and pulling back in her own voice and her own needs so that others can shine," Scherrer said. "That is what Grace is all about and that is why our community loves her so much."

'American Idol' recap: The top 3 are chosen!

When it came to singing as part of a choir, Scherrer said Kinstler was very unassuming.

"She is one of the humblest, kindest students we have had through our doors," Scherrer said. "You would never know talking to her that she's had the kind of success she's had. She rarely talks about herself."

Scherrer said the whole area is excited to cheer her on.

Grace Kinstler talks about 'American Idol' experience ahead of new single release

"This has been just fantastic," she said. "We are so excited and so thrilled to cheer Grace on. I cannot think of a more deserving person to have this honor, and her Tiger Pride family here in Crystal Lake is just loving watching her in the spotlight."

WATCH | Crystal Lake, Illinois buzzing with 'American Idol' fever
Crystal Lake was buzzing ahead of a big homecoming celebration for 'American Idol' star Grace Kinstler.



Jennifer Martin, who said she has watched every season of the show, drove over an hour from Aurora to celebrate "Amazing Grace."

"I think she is a beautiful voice, a beautiful person, can sing, like they say, the phone book," Martin said. "A Kelly Clarkson in the making."

Some kids were taken out of school to be present.

"My family watches 'American Idol' every year and we haven't went to a parade for someone that is from our town," said Haylee Hett, 10.

Haylee's mom Nicole said Grace embodies self-love: "Just be you. Don't worry about what other people say, and just be you."

For more information on the celebration, visit the city of Crystal Lake's website.

This season's "American Idol" finale is Sunday at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
