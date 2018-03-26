ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'American Idol' hopeful Michael Woodard ready for the spotlight

Philadelphia native Michael Woodard is living in SoCal now and pursuing his musical dreams on "American Idol." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The last of the golden tickets have been handed out on "American Idol."

Now, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan welcome a talented group of singers back for the next round: "Hollywood Week."

One of those Idol hopefuls: 20-year-old Michael Woodard, who is ready for his moment.

"This is huge. This is definitely the biggest platform I've ever been on in my life," said Woodard.

Meeting that famous panel of judges was nerve-wracking at first, but in the end, a positive experience.

"They care. They were the best type of people you could ever imagine them being," said Woodard. "They didn't put pressure on you, they didn't act like they were more superior than you. It was kinda like family, I feel like."

Woodard left his real family in Philadelphia to pursue his dreams here in Southern California. He attends the Musicians Institute, and says from the moment he arrived here, he knew LA was his second home. And he was on the right journey.

"You know like moments in the movies, when you step out of the airport and it's like slo-mo?" said Woodard. "That's how I felt, the atmosphere is so inviting."

"LA and my school is actually the reason why I was able to do the show. Being on this journey it does come full circle so you have to realize that being through everything I have, like the rejection and everything, like, what if I gave up? You know I wouldn't be here right now, so it definitely encouraged me to let other people know that you know it might take some time but God's timing is always the right timing, so don't give up."

The journey continues Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.
