'American Idol' hopefuls sing duets with veteran performers

The members of the Top 24 of this season's "American Idol" competition got the chance to perform with seasoned stars on this week's "Celebrity Duets" edition.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The members of the Top 24 of this season's "American Idol" competition got the chance to perform with seasoned stars on this week's "Celebrity Duets" edition.

For Layla Spring, that meant the chance to work with the award-winning duo, "Sugarland," on their hit song "Stuck Like Glue."

"She's so cute and talented and has a unique voice," said Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles. "It's a bouncy human being singing a bouncy song. I think it's going to translate."

Among the other established stars who are lending their voices, and their mentoring talents, to the contestants were Luis Fonsi, Pat Monahan, Aloe Blacc, Bishop Briggs and Andy Grammer. They all offered their best advice on staying in this competition.

"The advice I would give is you have to be in the game to win it," said Grammer.

"Just stick to your craft," said Blacc. "If you really love to sing, if you love to write songs, if you love to play music, do it for fun, but do it with your heart, keep the passion alive."

"At any cost be yourself, because if you succeed at something that you're not, it's going to be hard to keep up with it," said Monahan, "Train" lead singer. "So let people judge you the way they need to, and keep moving through your career, if this is what's meant to be then you'll get through it."

"American Idol" airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC7.
