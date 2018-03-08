AMERICAN IDOL

AMERICAN IDOL

'American Idol' judges weigh in on what it takes to make a star

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan look forward to learning about the contestants'journeys and finding the next "American Idol." (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan bring their knowledge, experience and humor to the judges' table on "American Idol." They developed an easy chemistry right away, but the judges don't want the focus to be on them.

They want the spotlight to be on the talented young people trying to get their big break in show business.

So just what makes an "American Idol?"

"I always say it goes back to the old school. What's your style? You got a style?" said Richie. "That means you'll be around for a while, OK? If you're a singer, maybe, maybe not. But stylists are the people that last forever."

"I borrow it from Lionel but he calls it instant identity," said Perry. "Honestly, it is about your own imprint, your own personality, and for me personally, I don't want to hear the music, I want to feel the music."

Bryan says he's looking for a performer that has that almost indescribable "it" quality.

"Are you 'it' when you walk in the room? When you open your mouth are you 'it?' When you get in front of that TV, do you just have it?" said Bryan.

"It is really about the contestant and we're just here to support them and to elevate them," said Perry. "And to really make a true American dream come to life again."

"American Idol" debuts on ABC7 on Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
