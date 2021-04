'American Idol' recap: The Top 16 revealed and how to vote for the Top 10!

Overnight voting begins! Remember... 3 ways to vote for your favorite and polls are open until 6a ET | 3a PT.



NEW YORK -- This season's 'American Idol' is packed with talent, so choosing the top 16 was no easy task, and come Monday an even harder decision will be revealed.Left in the hands of the viewers, we learned the top 16 on Sunday and fans started casting votes for the Top 10 as soon as the show ended.Viewers can cast their votes between now and 6:00 a.m. ET | 3:00 a.m. PT in three ways:1. Go to americanidol.com/vote 2. Use the American Idol app3. Text the contestant's number (listed below) to 21523.Results of Sunday's vote will be learned and the Top 10 announced during a live broadcast of 'American Idol' on Monday night.Alyssa Wray was the first contestant to advance to the Top 16. She opened the show with Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly" and impressed the judges by making it her own!"You were actually an artist in my eyes for the first time today," Katy Perry said.Texas native Graham DeFranco put a unique spin on the classic "That's Life.""You had the swag, you had the attitude but I'm loving the fact that you are enjoying this ride," Lionel Ritchie said.College student Grace Kinstler is viewed as a front-runner this year and she took another step in that direction with a remarkable performance of "Elastic Heart" by Sia."I was really scared coming into tonight so I'm just so relieved," she told Ryan Seacrest about advancing to the next round.19-year-old Alanis Sophia picked the high-range "The Story" by Brandi Carlile to showcase her voice."We just witnessed a star exploding on the American Idol stage," Lionel Ritchie said.Willie Spence delivered a brilliant almost heavenly performance of "Set Fire To The Rain" by Adele."Every note was thoughtful. The moment you looked at the camera. The moment that you stepped away from the mic. You were possessed in a Godly way," Katy Perry said.Ohio college student Deshawn Goncalves took a seat at the piano, opened with a cold start, and then walked away from the piano for a strong close."The whole time I'm watching you, I'm saying this is his best performance," Luke Bryan said.The 20-year-old kid from Utah is one of the more authentic singers in this bunch and brought his unique blend to "Use Somebody" by Kings of Leon.Coffee shop manager Cassandra Coleman is realizing the dream that she almost abandoned as a teen after a bad performance. She was magical in her rendition of "Wicked Game" but left the judges wanting to go even farther.This teenage country singer has a stone-cold look but a rock-solid voice that he let loose performing "Midnight Train to Memphis."Former boy band jammer Colin Jamieson tried to own the stage with "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" by Tears for Fears.This high school sophomore from Florida may have not any performing experience, but she blows it every time. Casey Bishop's performance of "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden impressed all 3 judges."You are dangerous and I like it," Katy Perry said.The 25-year-old Arkansas native displayed her range with an elegant rendition of "Gravity.""That was a flawless vocal," Luke Bryan said.The pocket full of sunshine keeps on shining brightly. Wedding singer Beane took it to another level with his performance of "Searching for a Feeling.""It's awesome to see all these amazing shades of Beane," Katy Perry said.Another singer getting stronger each week is Hunter Metts who performed "Skinny Love" for his top 16 song.At 15, she's the youngest contestant still singing this season, but Ava August continues to stun."This is one of the most phenomenal classes ever had and for you to break through like this, I'm very, very proud of you," Lionel Ritchie said.Apple Valley, California's Chayce Beckham earned the final spot in the top 16. He chose Bob Marley's "Waiting In Vain" for his performance.For eight contestants, this journey came to an end, but their dream lives on. Those saying goodbye: Alana, Anilee List, Andrea Valles, Cecil Ray, Hannah Everhart, Jason Warrior, Liahona and Mary Jo Young.You can see every performance on American Idol's YouTube channel and watch the full episodes anytime on Hulu.